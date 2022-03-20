Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE Y traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $676.75. The company had a trading volume of 83,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,209. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $667.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $662.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.62.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. Alleghany’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,986,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

