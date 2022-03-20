AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Capitalization Tops $79,607.85

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 27.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a market capitalization of $79,607.85 and $31.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00022608 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.