Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Position Boosted by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Shares of MO stock opened at $51.68 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The firm has a market cap of $93.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

