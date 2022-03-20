AMEPAY Market Cap Achieves $1.21 Million (AME)

AMEPAY (AME) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 20th. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $90,596.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00045251 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.99 or 0.06958771 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,695.12 or 0.99775760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00041200 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

