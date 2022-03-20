Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 64.78% and a negative net margin of 354.41%.

Shares of Americas Silver stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.10. 2,513,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $191.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USAS. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Americas Silver by 129.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 41,568 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 116,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 54,696 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 36.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 56,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Americas Silver by 69.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 58,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

