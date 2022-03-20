Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Lifted by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,186 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Amgen by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Amgen by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

Amgen stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,694,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.52 and its 200-day moving average is $218.79. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

