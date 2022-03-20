Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amgen were worth $51,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $236.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.79. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

