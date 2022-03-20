Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Raised by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,013,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,422,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,289,000 after acquiring an additional 367,936 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Amgen by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,206,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,107,155,000 after acquiring an additional 306,909 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $236.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.79. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00. The company has a market cap of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

