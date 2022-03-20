Analysts Anticipate Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) will announce $2.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.47 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year sales of $9.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.77 billion to $10.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.69 billion to $10.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 87.01%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

Shares of ATUS opened at $11.67 on Friday. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,408,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,725 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,137,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,822,000 after buying an additional 774,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,765,000 after buying an additional 2,713,058 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,194,000 after buying an additional 421,024 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,357,000 after buying an additional 2,055,943 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

