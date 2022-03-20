Analysts Anticipate Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Apollo Endosurgery posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.48). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 148.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

APEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEN opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

