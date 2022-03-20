Analysts Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) will report sales of $21.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.63 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $17.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $82.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.51 million to $82.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $92.36 million, with estimates ranging from $89.83 million to $95.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital Southwest.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on CSWC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 107,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 23.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.68%.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

