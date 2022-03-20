Analysts Anticipate Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) will report sales of $21.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.63 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $17.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year sales of $82.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.51 million to $82.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $92.36 million, with estimates ranging from $89.83 million to $95.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital Southwest.
Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 42.58% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 107,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 23.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Capital Southwest stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.68%.
Capital Southwest Company Profile (Get Rating)
Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.
