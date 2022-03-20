Analysts Anticipate Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) to Post $0.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s earnings. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição.

CBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 448.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 577,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 153.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 391,295 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1,003.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 353,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 321,271 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 249,653 shares during the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.52. 798,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,847. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.83. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

