Analysts Anticipate Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Will Announce Earnings of $9.92 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $9.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $10.76 and the lowest is $9.46. Everest Re Group posted earnings per share of $6.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $33.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.15 to $34.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $38.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.40 to $40.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.13.

NYSE:RE opened at $286.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.45 and its 200-day moving average is $274.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $234.87 and a 52 week high of $307.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 636,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,741,000 after purchasing an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $1,268,000. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 34.7% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

