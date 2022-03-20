Analysts Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.40 Million

Brokerages expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINGet Rating) will report sales of $100.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $100.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.89 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $115.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $410.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $419.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $431.35 million, with estimates ranging from $422.96 million to $446.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.65. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 48.40%. The company had revenue of $113.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.69 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $33.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 65,637 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 56,010 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 52,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 356.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 46,696 shares in the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

