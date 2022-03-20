Analysts Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $399.47 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) will post $399.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $397.00 million and the highest is $405.43 million. Nutanix posted sales of $344.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $1,099,420.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $67,796.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,652 shares of company stock worth $2,491,915. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,740,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 1,643.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,478,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,239 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Nutanix by 198.9% in the third quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,236,000 after buying an additional 974,948 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Nutanix by 81.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,751,000 after buying an additional 960,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nutanix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,392,000 after buying an additional 920,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.60. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

