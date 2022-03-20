Analysts Anticipate OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) to report sales of $64.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.30 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $58.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full-year sales of $337.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.00 million to $359.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $225.72 million, with estimates ranging from $205.50 million to $242.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSUR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 84.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 203.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

OSUR stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $526.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.75 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

