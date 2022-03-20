Analysts Anticipate Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $775.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) to post $775.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $791.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $740.56 million. Travel + Leisure posted sales of $628.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $3.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE TNL opened at $58.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.99. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

