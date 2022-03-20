Analysts Expect Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $390,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) will report $390,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aadi Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $540,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aadi Bioscience will report full-year sales of $3.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 million to $5.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aadi Bioscience.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aadi Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of AADI stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. Aadi Bioscience has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a market cap of $395.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 49,256 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $44,919,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 1,084.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,454,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,388 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $33,689,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth $22,459,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

