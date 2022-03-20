Analysts Expect Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) will report $55.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aemetis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the highest is $59.56 million. Aemetis posted sales of $42.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will report full year sales of $252.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.00 million to $291.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $448.05 million, with estimates ranging from $392.16 million to $533.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aemetis.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.23. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of AMTX opened at $11.07 on Friday. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $374.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of -0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45.

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 55,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $668,599.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Aemetis by 569.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 187,918 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $966,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,130,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.69% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

