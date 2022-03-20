Analysts Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Post $0.22 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Aramark posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 191.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

ARMK traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.19. 1,287,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $40.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.66, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Aramark by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 41.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aramark in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 48.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after acquiring an additional 83,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aramark by 13.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 37,772 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

