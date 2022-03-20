Analysts Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.38 Million

Brokerages expect that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) will report $89.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.15 million. Digi International posted sales of $77.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $367.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $369.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $413.55 million, with estimates ranging from $409.90 million to $417.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.96 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DGII shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com cut Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the third quarter valued at about $10,732,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 127,725 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the third quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 50,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $712.05 million, a P/E ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

