Analysts Expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.74 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) to post sales of $34.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.58 million and the highest is $34.90 million. Höegh LNG Partners posted sales of $34.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $135.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.83 million to $139.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $131.32 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Höegh LNG Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

HMLP opened at $4.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 427,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 161,461 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 18,563.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 185,632 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 117,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 63,588 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

