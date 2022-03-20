Analysts Expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to Post $2.98 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $2.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.25. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $2.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $15.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.18 to $16.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $17.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 75.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.95 EPS.

WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.70.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $164.18 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $127.85 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.40. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.