Analyzing Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B)

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Olink Holding AB (publ) and Bio-Rad Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 2 0 2.50 Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has a consensus target price of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 120.37%. Given Olink Holding AB (publ)’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Olink Holding AB (publ) is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Olink Holding AB (publ) $94.97 million 21.47 -$38.34 million ($0.69) -24.83 Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.92 billion 6.01 $4.25 billion $140.07 4.19

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Olink Holding AB (publ). Olink Holding AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Rad Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Olink Holding AB (publ) and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olink Holding AB (publ) -40.37% -7.68% -6.85% Bio-Rad Laboratories 145.28% 3.70% 2.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.7% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats Olink Holding AB (publ) on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink NPX Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of normalized protein expression (NPX) data. In addition, it provides Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. The company sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. Olink Holding AB (publ) was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. It operates in two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.