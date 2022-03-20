Analyzing Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) & DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT)

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) and DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and DAC Technologies Group International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stanley Black & Decker $15.62 billion 1.58 $1.60 billion $10.34 14.62 DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stanley Black & Decker has higher revenue and earnings than DAC Technologies Group International.

Profitability

This table compares Stanley Black & Decker and DAC Technologies Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stanley Black & Decker 10.04% 17.27% 7.21% DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.4% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Stanley Black & Decker and DAC Technologies Group International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stanley Black & Decker 2 1 9 0 2.58 DAC Technologies Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus target price of $201.11, suggesting a potential upside of 33.01%. Given Stanley Black & Decker’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stanley Black & Decker is more favorable than DAC Technologies Group International.

Risk and Volatility

Stanley Black & Decker has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAC Technologies Group International has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker beats DAC Technologies Group International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment. The Tools and Storage segment consists of power tools and equipment, hand tools, accessories, and storage businesses. The Industrial segment includes the engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. The company was founded by Frederick T. Stanley in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, CT.

DAC Technologies Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. manufactures and markets consumer products for wholesale, retail, and OEM gun manufacturing markets. The company specializes in gun cleaning kits, gun safety devices, security items, and other outdoor products. It offers products in the categories of gun cleaning kits and accessories, other shooting and outdoor accessories, licensed products, gun locks, and safes. The company sells its products to mass merchants, retail chains, sporting goods retailers, distributors, and OEM gun manufacturers. It also markets its products through catalog companies. The company was formerly known as DAC Technologies of America, Inc. and changed its name to DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. in July 1999. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

