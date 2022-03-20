AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.00. AngioDynamics posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AngioDynamics.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $228,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,279,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,197,000 after purchasing an additional 38,202 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 624,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.90. 337,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,001. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $925.41 million, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.94.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

