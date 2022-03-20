AnimalGo (GOM2) Trading Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AnimalGo has a market cap of $31.88 million and $1.12 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AnimalGo has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AnimalGo Profile

GOM2 is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io . The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

