AntiMatter Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $270,205.00 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (MATTER) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded flat against the dollar. AntiMatter has a market cap of $14.92 million and $270,205.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

