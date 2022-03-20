APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.92.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

APA stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. APA has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.52.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that APA will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, for a total transaction of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 13.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in APA by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 17,338 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 239,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 128,262 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in APA by 11.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in APA by 259.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 755,000 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

