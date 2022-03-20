ApeCoin Trading Up 860% Over Last 7 Days (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. One ApeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.60 or 0.00023278 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 860% higher against the dollar. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 billion and $2.07 billion worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00045199 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,856.05 or 0.06922365 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,318.01 or 1.00144680 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00040645 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,500,000 coins. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ApeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

