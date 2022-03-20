ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $33.34 million and approximately $591,559.00 worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000763 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00045151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,858.20 or 0.06895251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,472.52 or 1.00050355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00040908 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 105,390,751 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

