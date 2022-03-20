Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0016 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $33.66 million and $1.33 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00208329 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00026066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00398001 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00054593 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008472 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

