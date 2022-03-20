APY.Finance (APY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $115,828.00

APY.Finance (APY) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, APY.Finance has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $115,828.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,698,613 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

