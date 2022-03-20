APYSwap (APYS) Hits Market Capitalization of $986,259.09

APYSwap (APYS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0542 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a total market cap of $986,259.09 and approximately $81,049.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00045282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.53 or 0.06911929 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,415.88 or 0.99725048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00040815 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

