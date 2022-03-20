Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,619 shares during the period. Apyx Medical accounts for about 2.0% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Apyx Medical worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Apyx Medical by 69.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 289.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 5.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. 447,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,786. Apyx Medical Co. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13.

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 31.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Apyx Medical from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

