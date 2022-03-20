Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Buys 985 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.1% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $258,000.

VONE stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.56. The stock had a trading volume of 99,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,370. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.58. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.96 and a fifty-two week high of $220.90.

