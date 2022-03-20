Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 137.7% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,330,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,961,000 after buying an additional 3,666,747 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,536.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,161,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,539,000 after buying an additional 1,090,699 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 34,046,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,698,000 after buying an additional 878,054 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 728.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 881,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,448,000 after buying an additional 775,236 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 74.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,791,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,628,000 after buying an additional 764,580 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,177,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,966,035. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.54. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18.

