Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.95 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,211 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,163,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,695 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,556,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,268. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

