Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after acquiring an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 314,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,603,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,309,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,501,245. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.92 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.69.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

