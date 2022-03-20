Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $165.40. 5,480,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,609,875. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $146.94 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

