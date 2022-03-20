Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.0% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,516,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,957,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,056 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 6,336,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,190 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,014,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,477 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,425,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,662,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,714,000 after buying an additional 1,988,292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,756,866 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

