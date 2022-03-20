Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,585,000. State Street Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,799.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 30,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $788,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $271.76. 2,944,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,722,002. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.52 and a 200 day moving average of $285.53. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $234.70 and a twelve month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

