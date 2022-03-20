Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDEV. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDEV traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.80. The stock had a trading volume of 504,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,550. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.76. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $70.44.

