Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 64,898 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 3.3% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $17,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.25. 3,078,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.