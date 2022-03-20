Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,998 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 432,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,365,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. 30,410,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,053,480. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $55.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

