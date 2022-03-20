Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 61,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. Cadence Bancorporation comprises approximately 0.3% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Cadence Bancorporation as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bancorporation by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CADE. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Cadence Bancorporation stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $30.70. 5,589,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,175. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.23.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.56 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 46.56%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

