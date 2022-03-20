Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 18.1% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $96,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWB. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $247.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,744. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.09. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $216.77 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

