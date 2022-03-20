Arcblock Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $12.14 million and $1.53 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arcblock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00035544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00106177 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

ABT is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.