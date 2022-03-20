Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

ARCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,121,000 after buying an additional 38,882 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 132,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCT opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.43. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $674.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.76.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

