Argon (ARGON) Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week

Argon (ARGON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Argon has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Argon has a total market capitalization of $559,469.20 and approximately $74,227.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00045249 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.55 or 0.06896921 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,232.17 or 0.99866599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00040683 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 80,950,331 coins and its circulating supply is 72,205,567 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

